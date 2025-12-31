Wednesday Sector Leaders: Consumer Products, Healthcare

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Wednesday, shares of Consumer Products companies are outperforming other sectors, losing just 0.2%. Within that group, Nike (Symbol: NKE) and Clorox Co (Symbol: CLX) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 4.3% and 0.9%, respectively. Among consumer products ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (Symbol: IYK), which is down 0.2% on the day, and up 5.24% year-to-date. Nike, meanwhile, is down 13.51% year-to-date, and Clorox Co, is down 34.33% year-to-date. CLX makes up approximately 0.6% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

The next best performing sector is the Healthcare sector, losing just 0.2%. Among large Healthcare stocks, Molina Healthcare Inc (Symbol: MOH) and Centene Corp (Symbol: CNC) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.1% and 0.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is down 0.1% in midday trading, and up 14.88% on a year-to-date basis. Molina Healthcare Inc, meanwhile, is down 40.14% year-to-date, and Centene Corp, is down 31.58% year-to-date. Combined, MOH and CNC make up approximately 0.5% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change Consumer Products -0.2% Healthcare -0.2% Services -0.3% Utilities -0.3% Financial -0.3% Materials -0.3% Technology & Communications -0.4% Industrial -0.4% Energy -0.6%

