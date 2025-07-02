Markets
Wednesday Sector Leaders: Biotechnology, Railroads

July 02, 2025 — 01:58 pm EDT

In trading on Wednesday, biotechnology shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3.5%. Leading the group were shares of Vor Biopharma, up about 22.7% and shares of Prime Medicine up about 19.6% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are railroads shares, up on the day by about 3.4% as a group, led by Greenbrier Companies, trading up by about 20% and Trinity Industries, trading higher by about 3.9% on Wednesday.

Stocks mentioned

VOR
GBX
TRN

