In trading on Wednesday, apparel stores shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 0.8%. Leading the group were shares of Abercrombie & Fitch, up about 18.4% and shares of Children's Place up about 6.4% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are specialty retail shares, up on the day by about 0.1% as a group, led by Dick's Sporting Goods, trading up by about 16.6% and Titan Machinery, trading up by about 8.6% on Wednesday.

VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Leaders: Apparel Stores, Specialty Retail Stocks

