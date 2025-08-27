In trading on Wednesday, apparel stores shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.9%. Leading the group were shares of Zumiez, up about 8.2% and shares of Citi Trends up about 7.4% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are department stores shares, up on the day by about 1.4% as a group, led by Kohl's, trading higher by about 20.6% and Dillard's, trading up by about 2.8% on Wednesday.

VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Leaders: Apparel Stores, Department Stores

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.