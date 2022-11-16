Markets
Wednesday Sector Leaders: Water Utilities, Electric Utilities

November 16, 2022 — 12:02 pm EST

In trading on Wednesday, water utilities shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.1%. Leading the group were shares of Consolidated Water, up about 15% and shares of Pure Cycle up about 6.6% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are electric utilities shares, up on the day by about 0.8% as a group, led by Consolidated Edison, trading higher by about 2.8% and TransAlta, trading up by about 2.5% on Wednesday.

