Wednesday Sector Leaders: Water Utilities, Electric Utilities

In trading on Wednesday, water utilities shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.1%. Leading the group were shares of Artesian Resources, up about 3.8% and shares of The York Water up about 3.5% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are electric utilities shares, up on the day by about 0.3% as a group, led by Sunnova Energy International, trading higher by about 5.5% and Unitil, trading higher by about 4.6% on Wednesday.

