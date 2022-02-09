In trading on Wednesday, waste management shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 6.8%. Leading the group were shares of US Ecology, up about 67.7% and shares of Quest Resource Holding up about 10.3% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are biotechnology shares, up on the day by about 4.2% as a group, led by Biovie, trading up by about 17.9% and Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, trading higher by about 17.3% on Wednesday.

VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Leaders: Waste Management, Biotechnology Stocks

