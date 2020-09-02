Wednesday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Technology & Communications

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Utilities stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 2.5%. Within that group, Exelon Corp (Symbol: EXC) and NextEra Energy Inc (Symbol: NEE) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 4.2% and 4.0%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 2.8% on the day, and down 5.35% year-to-date. Exelon Corp, meanwhile, is down 14.48% year-to-date, and NextEra Energy Inc is up 20.70% year-to-date. Combined, EXC and NEE make up approximately 21.1% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, up 1.9%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, DXC Technology Co (Symbol: DXC) and Twitter Inc (Symbol: TWTR) are the most notable, showing a gain of 8.0% and 5.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is up 0.6% in midday trading, and up 38.85% on a year-to-date basis. DXC Technology Co, meanwhile, is down 41.89% year-to-date, and Twitter Inc is up 34.74% year-to-date. DXC makes up approximately 0.1% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change Utilities +2.5% Technology & Communications +1.9% Healthcare +1.7% Consumer Products +1.4% Materials +1.1% Financial +1.0% Industrial +0.9% Services +0.7% Energy -1.0%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.