Wednesday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Technology & Communications

The best performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Utilities sector, higher by 0.6%. Within that group, NextEra Energy Inc (Symbol: NEE) and Dominion Energy Inc (Symbol: D) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 2.5% and 1.5%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 0.9% on the day, and down 9.56% year-to-date. NextEra Energy Inc, meanwhile, is up 5.57% year-to-date, and Dominion Energy Inc , is down 6.79% year-to-date. Combined, NEE and D make up approximately 23.1% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, up 0.3%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Twitter Inc (Symbol: TWTR) and Fortinet Inc (Symbol: FTNT) are the most notable, showing a gain of 7.5% and 5.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is up 0.9% in midday trading, and up 17.35% on a year-to-date basis. Twitter Inc, meanwhile, is up 10.69% year-to-date, and Fortinet Inc is up 36.19% year-to-date. FTNT makes up approximately 0.3% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities +0.6% Technology & Communications +0.3% Services -0.1% Financial -0.2% Energy -0.2% Consumer Products -0.4% Healthcare -0.6% Industrial -0.6% Materials -2.7%

