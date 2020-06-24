Wednesday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Technology & Communications

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Wednesday, shares of Utilities companies are outperforming other sectors, losing just 1.4%. Within that group, Consolidated Edison Inc (Symbol: ED) and CenterPoint Energy, Inc (Symbol: CNP) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 0.4% and 0.1%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 1.4% on the day, and down 11.56% year-to-date. Consolidated Edison Inc, meanwhile, is down 19.56% year-to-date, and CenterPoint Energy, Inc, is down 31.68% year-to-date. Combined, ED and CNP make up approximately 4.2% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, losing just 2.4%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, T-Mobile US Inc (Symbol: TMUS) and Akamai Technologies Inc (Symbol: AKAM) are the most notable, with TMUS showing a gain of 0.1% and AKAM flat on the day. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is down 2.3% in midday trading, and up 12.18% on a year-to-date basis. T-Mobile US Inc, meanwhile, is up 36.76% year-to-date, and Akamai Technologies Inc is up 16.79% year-to-date. AKAM makes up approximately 0.2% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities -1.4% Technology & Communications -2.4% Materials -3.0% Healthcare -3.1% Consumer Products -3.2% Services -3.4% Industrial -3.6% Financial -3.9% Energy -5.7%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.