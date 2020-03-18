Wednesday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Technology & Communications

The best performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Utilities sector, losing just 8.8%. Within the sector, WEC Energy Group Inc (Symbol: WEC) and Sempra Energy (Symbol: SRE) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 2.8% and 0.9%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 6.5% on the day, and down 16.59% year-to-date. WEC Energy Group Inc, meanwhile, is up 14.89% year-to-date, and Sempra Energy, is down 34.45% year-to-date. Combined, WEC and SRE make up approximately 7.9% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, losing just 8.8%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Akamai Technologies Inc (Symbol: AKAM) and Arista Networks Inc (Symbol: ANET) are the most notable, showing a gain of 5.5% and 3.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is down 8.7% in midday trading, and down 22.82% on a year-to-date basis. Akamai Technologies Inc, meanwhile, is up 7.98% year-to-date, and Arista Networks Inc, is down 14.64% year-to-date. Combined, AKAM and ANET make up approximately 0.4% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities -8.8% Technology & Communications -8.8% Healthcare -9.1% Consumer Products -11.8% Financial -12.5% Materials -13.9% Industrial -14.1% Services -14.5% Energy -15.8%

