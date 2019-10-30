Markets
Wednesday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Technology & Communications

The best performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Utilities sector, higher by 0.3%. Within that group, Southern Company (Symbol: SO) and Entergy Corp (Symbol: ETR) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 2.4% and 1.5%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 0.5% on the day, and up 22.90% year-to-date. Southern Company , meanwhile, is up 46.17% year-to-date, and Entergy Corp is up 43.57% year-to-date. Combined, SO and ETR make up approximately 9.8% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, higher by 0.1%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, IPG Photonics Corp (Symbol: IPGP) and Activision Blizzard, Inc. (Symbol: ATVI) are the most notable, showing a gain of 6.1% and 2.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is up 0.1% in midday trading, and up 35.61% on a year-to-date basis. IPG Photonics Corp, meanwhile, is up 16.51% year-to-date, and Activision Blizzard, Inc. is up 20.10% year-to-date. IPGP makes up approximately 0.1% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Utilities +0.3%
Technology & Communications +0.1%
Consumer Products -0.2%
Financial -0.2%
Healthcare -0.4%
Materials -0.6%
Industrial -0.7%
Services -0.8%
Energy -2.6%

