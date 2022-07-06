Markets
Wednesday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Technology & Communications

BNK Invest BNK Invest
The best performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Utilities sector, higher by 1.0%. Within the sector, WEC Energy Group Inc (Symbol: WEC) and NiSource Inc. (Symbol: NI) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 2.0% and 2.0%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 1.1% on the day, and down 0.64% year-to-date. WEC Energy Group Inc, meanwhile, is up 5.39% year-to-date, and NiSource Inc. is up 7.21% year-to-date. Combined, WEC and NI make up approximately 4.4% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, up 0.4%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Cadence Design Systems Inc (Symbol: CDNS) and Teradyne, Inc. (Symbol: TER) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.1% and 2.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is up 0.9% in midday trading, and down 24.77% on a year-to-date basis. Cadence Design Systems Inc, meanwhile, is down 16.90% year-to-date, and Teradyne, Inc., is down 45.66% year-to-date. Combined, CDNS and TER make up approximately 0.6% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while four sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Utilities +1.0%
Technology & Communications +0.4%
Industrial +0.2%
Healthcare +0.1%
Materials 0.0%
Financial -0.2%
Consumer Products -0.4%
Services -0.7%
Energy -1.9%

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

