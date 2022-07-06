Wednesday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Technology & Communications

The best performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Utilities sector, higher by 1.0%. Within the sector, WEC Energy Group Inc (Symbol: WEC) and NiSource Inc. (Symbol: NI) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 2.0% and 2.0%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 1.1% on the day, and down 0.64% year-to-date. WEC Energy Group Inc, meanwhile, is up 5.39% year-to-date, and NiSource Inc. is up 7.21% year-to-date. Combined, WEC and NI make up approximately 4.4% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, up 0.4%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Cadence Design Systems Inc (Symbol: CDNS) and Teradyne, Inc. (Symbol: TER) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.1% and 2.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is up 0.9% in midday trading, and down 24.77% on a year-to-date basis. Cadence Design Systems Inc, meanwhile, is down 16.90% year-to-date, and Teradyne, Inc., is down 45.66% year-to-date. Combined, CDNS and TER make up approximately 0.6% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while four sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities +1.0% Technology & Communications +0.4% Industrial +0.2% Healthcare +0.1% Materials 0.0% Financial -0.2% Consumer Products -0.4% Services -0.7% Energy -1.9%

