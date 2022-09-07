Wednesday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Services

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Utilities stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 3.1%. Within that group, Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (Symbol: PEG) and AES Corp (Symbol: AES) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 6.0% and 3.9%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 3.0% on the day, and up 8.96% year-to-date. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc, meanwhile, is up 2.56% year-to-date, and AES Corp is up 13.31% year-to-date. Combined, PEG and AES make up approximately 4.8% of the underlying holdings of XLU.
The next best performing sector is the Services sector, up 2.4%. Among large Services stocks, Ross Stores Inc (Symbol: ROST) and Match Group Inc (Symbol: MTCH) are the most notable, showing a gain of 5.5% and 5.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is up 2.4% in midday trading, and down 22.82% on a year-to-date basis. Ross Stores Inc, meanwhile, is down 19.12% year-to-date, and Match Group Inc, is down 57.06% year-to-date. ROST makes up approximately 0.7% of the underlying holdings of IYC.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.
Sector
% Change Utilities
+3.1%
Services
+2.4%
Healthcare
+2.4%
Materials
+2.2%
Consumer Products
+2.0%
Financial
+1.9%
Technology & Communications
+1.9%
Industrial
+1.8%
Energy
-0.8%
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.