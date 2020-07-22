Markets
Wednesday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Materials

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Utilities stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 1.6%. Within that group, Entergy Corp (Symbol: ETR) and Xcel Energy Inc (Symbol: XEL) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 3.8% and 3.5%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 1.7% on the day, and down 4.60% year-to-date. Entergy Corp, meanwhile, is down 12.23% year-to-date, and Xcel Energy Inc is up 9.29% year-to-date. Combined, ETR and XEL make up approximately 7.0% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Materials sector, up 0.7%. Among large Materials stocks, Mohawk Industries, Inc. (Symbol: MHK) and Dow Inc (Symbol: DOW) are the most notable, showing a gain of 5.1% and 1.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is up 0.6% in midday trading, and up 1.12% on a year-to-date basis. Mohawk Industries, Inc., meanwhile, is down 38.78% year-to-date, and Dow Inc, is down 17.35% year-to-date. DOW makes up approximately 4.3% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change
Utilities +1.6%
Materials +0.7%
Services +0.6%
Healthcare +0.5%
Industrial +0.5%
Technology & Communications +0.4%
Consumer Products +0.2%
Financial +0.1%
Energy -1.2%

