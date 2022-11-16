Wednesday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Healthcare

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Wednesday, shares of Utilities companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 0.8%. Within the sector, NextEra Energy Inc (Symbol: NEE) and Consolidated Edison Inc (Symbol: ED) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 1.9% and 1.9%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 0.9% on the day, and down 2.09% year-to-date. NextEra Energy Inc, meanwhile, is down 8.17% year-to-date, and Consolidated Edison Inc is up 10.85% year-to-date. Combined, NEE and ED make up approximately 20.2% of the underlying holdings of XLU.
The next best performing sector is the Healthcare sector, losing just 0.6%. Among large Healthcare stocks, McKesson Corp (Symbol: MCK) and AmerisourceBergen Corp. (Symbol: ABC) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.7% and 2.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is flat on the day in midday trading, and down 4.54% on a year-to-date basis. McKesson Corp, meanwhile, is up 48.16% year-to-date, and AmerisourceBergen Corp. is up 18.67% year-to-date. Combined, MCK and ABC make up approximately 1.5% of the underlying holdings of XLV.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Utilities
|+0.8%
|Healthcare
|-0.6%
|Consumer Products
|-0.7%
|Financial
|-0.7%
|Industrial
|-1.2%
|Materials
|-1.5%
|Services
|-1.7%
|Technology & Communications
|-1.9%
|Energy
|-2.4%
