Wednesday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Healthcare

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Wednesday, shares of Utilities companies are outperforming other sectors, losing just 0.8%. Within the sector, Pinnacle West Capital Corp (Symbol: PNW) and Sempra (Symbol: SRE) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 0.3% and 0.1%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 0.9% on the day, and up 0.92% year-to-date. Pinnacle West Capital Corp, meanwhile, is up 8.32% year-to-date, and Sempra is up 24.84% year-to-date. Combined, PNW and SRE make up approximately 5.9% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Healthcare sector, losing just 2.4%. Among large Healthcare stocks, Gilead Sciences Inc (Symbol: GILD) and Amgen Inc (Symbol: AMGN) are the most notable, showing a gain of 0.6% and 0.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is down 2.2% in midday trading, and down 8.50% on a year-to-date basis. Gilead Sciences Inc, meanwhile, is down 11.47% year-to-date, and Amgen Inc is up 11.02% year-to-date. Combined, GILD and AMGN make up approximately 4.4% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities -0.8% Healthcare -2.4% Financial -2.8% Materials -3.3% Energy -3.7% Technology & Communications -3.8% Industrial -4.0% Consumer Products -5.5% Services -5.9%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.