Wednesday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Healthcare

The best performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Utilities sector, up 0.9%. Within the sector, Sempra Energy (Symbol: SRE) and American Electric Power Co Inc (Symbol: AEP) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 2.8% and 1.9%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 0.9% on the day, and up 5.26% year-to-date. Sempra Energy, meanwhile, is up 10.14% year-to-date, and American Electric Power Co Inc is up 3.36% year-to-date. Combined, SRE and AEP make up approximately 9.2% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Healthcare sector, up 0.9%. Among large Healthcare stocks, Catalent Inc (Symbol: CTLT) and Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (Symbol: BMY) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.2% and 2.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is up 1.1% in midday trading, and up 9.16% on a year-to-date basis. Catalent Inc, meanwhile, is up 3.23% year-to-date, and Bristol Myers Squibb Co. is up 7.19% year-to-date. Combined, CTLT and BMY make up approximately 3.5% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities +0.9% Healthcare +0.9% Technology & Communications +0.1% Energy 0.0% Services -0.5% Financial -0.5% Industrial -0.5% Materials -0.6% Consumer Products -1.0%

