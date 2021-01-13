Markets
AES

Wednesday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Healthcare

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

The best performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Utilities sector, higher by 1.8%. Within that group, AES Corp. (Symbol: AES) and Duke Energy Corp (Symbol: DUK) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 3.5% and 3.3%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 2.0% on the day, and down 0.06% year-to-date. AES Corp., meanwhile, is up 14.55% year-to-date, and Duke Energy Corp is up 0.31% year-to-date. Combined, AES and DUK make up approximately 9.8% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Healthcare sector, higher by 0.5%. Among large Healthcare stocks, Cooper Companies, Inc. (Symbol: COO) and Lilly (Eli) & Co (Symbol: LLY) are the most notable, showing a gain of 6.0% and 4.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is up 0.6% in midday trading, and up 3.42% on a year-to-date basis. Cooper Companies, Inc. , meanwhile, is up 4.45% year-to-date, and Lilly (Eli) & Co is up 10.47% year-to-date. Combined, COO and LLY make up approximately 3.7% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Stock Market Game

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while four sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Utilities +1.8%
Healthcare +0.5%
Financial +0.4%
Consumer Products +0.1%
Technology & Communications 0.0%
Services -0.1%
Industrial -0.5%
Materials -0.9%
Energy -1.1%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AES DUK XLU COO LLY

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular