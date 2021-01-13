Wednesday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Healthcare

The best performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Utilities sector, higher by 1.8%. Within that group, AES Corp. (Symbol: AES) and Duke Energy Corp (Symbol: DUK) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 3.5% and 3.3%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 2.0% on the day, and down 0.06% year-to-date. AES Corp., meanwhile, is up 14.55% year-to-date, and Duke Energy Corp is up 0.31% year-to-date. Combined, AES and DUK make up approximately 9.8% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Healthcare sector, higher by 0.5%. Among large Healthcare stocks, Cooper Companies, Inc. (Symbol: COO) and Lilly (Eli) & Co (Symbol: LLY) are the most notable, showing a gain of 6.0% and 4.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is up 0.6% in midday trading, and up 3.42% on a year-to-date basis. Cooper Companies, Inc. , meanwhile, is up 4.45% year-to-date, and Lilly (Eli) & Co is up 10.47% year-to-date. Combined, COO and LLY make up approximately 3.7% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while four sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities +1.8% Healthcare +0.5% Financial +0.4% Consumer Products +0.1% Technology & Communications 0.0% Services -0.1% Industrial -0.5% Materials -0.9% Energy -1.1%

