Wednesday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Healthcare

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Wednesday, shares of Utilities companies are outperforming other sectors, up 1.7%. Within that group, American Water Works Co, Inc. (Symbol: AWK) and NextEra Energy Inc (Symbol: NEE) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 3.1% and 2.7%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 2.0% on the day, and down 3.61% year-to-date. American Water Works Co, Inc., meanwhile, is up 20.88% year-to-date, and NextEra Energy Inc is up 19.02% year-to-date. Combined, AWK and NEE make up approximately 19.6% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Healthcare sector, higher by 1.4%. Among large Healthcare stocks, DexCom Inc (Symbol: DXCM) and Hologic Inc (Symbol: HOLX) are the most notable, showing a gain of 4.3% and 3.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is up 1.8% in midday trading, and up 6.12% on a year-to-date basis. DexCom Inc, meanwhile, is up 96.09% year-to-date, and Hologic Inc is up 30.69% year-to-date. Combined, DXCM and HOLX make up approximately 1.4% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities +1.7% Healthcare +1.4% Technology & Communications +1.4% Energy +0.8% Consumer Products +0.6% Services +0.4% Industrial +0.2% Materials -0.1% Financial -0.7%

