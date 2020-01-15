Markets
Wednesday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Healthcare

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Utilities stocks are the best performing sector, up 1.4%. Within that group, Edison International (Symbol: EIX) and NRG Energy Inc (Symbol: NRG) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 2.5% and 2.2%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 1.4% on the day, and up 2.01% year-to-date. Edison International, meanwhile, is up 1.94% year-to-date, and NRG Energy Inc, is down 3.60% year-to-date. Combined, EIX and NRG make up approximately 4.2% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Healthcare sector, higher by 0.7%. Among large Healthcare stocks, Mylan NV (Symbol: MYL) and Perrigo Company plc (Symbol: PRGO) are the most notable, showing a gain of 4.6% and 3.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is up 0.9% in midday trading, and up 2.14% on a year-to-date basis. Mylan NV, meanwhile, is up 10.28% year-to-date, and Perrigo Company plc is up 14.38% year-to-date. Combined, MYL and PRGO make up approximately 0.5% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change
Utilities +1.4%
Healthcare +0.7%
Materials +0.7%
Industrial +0.3%
Consumer Products +0.2%
Services +0.1%
Technology & Communications +0.1%
Financial 0.0%
Energy -1.2%

