Wednesday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Healthcare

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Utilities stocks are the best performing sector, up 1.4%. Within that group, Edison International (Symbol: EIX) and NRG Energy Inc (Symbol: NRG) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 2.5% and 2.2%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 1.4% on the day, and up 2.01% year-to-date. Edison International, meanwhile, is up 1.94% year-to-date, and NRG Energy Inc, is down 3.60% year-to-date. Combined, EIX and NRG make up approximately 4.2% of the underlying holdings of XLU.
The next best performing sector is the Healthcare sector, higher by 0.7%. Among large Healthcare stocks, Mylan NV (Symbol: MYL) and Perrigo Company plc (Symbol: PRGO) are the most notable, showing a gain of 4.6% and 3.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is up 0.9% in midday trading, and up 2.14% on a year-to-date basis. Mylan NV, meanwhile, is up 10.28% year-to-date, and Perrigo Company plc is up 14.38% year-to-date. Combined, MYL and PRGO make up approximately 0.5% of the underlying holdings of XLV.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Utilities
|+1.4%
|Healthcare
|+0.7%
|Materials
|+0.7%
|Industrial
|+0.3%
|Consumer Products
|+0.2%
|Services
|+0.1%
|Technology & Communications
|+0.1%
|Financial
|0.0%
|Energy
|-1.2%
25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.