Wednesday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Healthcare

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Wednesday, shares of Utilities companies are outperforming other sectors, up 1.4%. Within the sector, Edison International (Symbol: EIX) and Xcel Energy Inc (Symbol: XEL) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 2.4% and 2.2%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 1.5% on the day, and up 20.70% year-to-date. Edison International, meanwhile, is up 23.80% year-to-date, and Xcel Energy Inc is up 27.29% year-to-date. Combined, EIX and XEL make up approximately 6.6% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Healthcare sector, not showing much of a loss. Among large Healthcare stocks, Danaher Corp (Symbol: DHR) and Incyte Corporation (Symbol: INCY) are the most notable, showing a gain of 1.4% and 1.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is down 0.1% in midday trading, and up 11.38% on a year-to-date basis. Danaher Corp, meanwhile, is up 33.73% year-to-date, and Incyte Corporation is up 37.32% year-to-date. Combined, DHR and INCY make up approximately 3.0% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities +1.4% Healthcare -0.0% Consumer Products -0.1% Services -0.2% Financial -0.2% Technology & Communications -0.3% Industrial -0.4% Materials -0.9% Energy -1.3%

