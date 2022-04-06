Wednesday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Healthcare

The best performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Utilities sector, higher by 2.0%. Within that group, Exelon Corp (Symbol: EXC) and NRG Energy Inc (Symbol: NRG) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 3.5% and 3.3%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 1.8% on the day, and up 7.91% year-to-date. Exelon Corp, meanwhile, is up 20.92% year-to-date, and NRG Energy Inc, is down 9.01% year-to-date. Combined, EXC and NRG make up approximately 5.3% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Healthcare sector, up 0.5%. Among large Healthcare stocks, Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY) and Becton, Dickinson & Co (Symbol: BDX) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.6% and 2.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is up 1.2% in midday trading, and down 1.14% on a year-to-date basis. Eli Lilly, meanwhile, is up 10.09% year-to-date, and Becton, Dickinson & Co is up 10.39% year-to-date. Combined, LLY and BDX make up approximately 5.8% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities +2.0% Healthcare +0.5% Energy +0.3% Financial +0.1% Consumer Products -0.3% Materials -0.8% Industrial -0.9% Technology & Communications -1.0% Services -1.4%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.