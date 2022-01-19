Wednesday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Healthcare

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Utilities stocks are the best performing sector, up 0.4%. Within that group, AES Corp (Symbol: AES) and NextEra Energy Inc (Symbol: NEE) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 2.0% and 1.9%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 0.6% on the day, and down 3.60% year-to-date. AES Corp, meanwhile, is down 5.19% year-to-date, and NextEra Energy Inc, is down 11.30% year-to-date. Combined, AES and NEE make up approximately 18.4% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Healthcare sector, up 0.2%. Among large Healthcare stocks, ABIOMED, Inc. (Symbol: ABMD) and Teleflex Incorporated (Symbol: TFX) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.1% and 2.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is up 0.1% in midday trading, and down 6.10% on a year-to-date basis. ABIOMED, Inc., meanwhile, is down 16.07% year-to-date, and Teleflex Incorporated is up 2.01% year-to-date. Combined, ABMD and TFX make up approximately 0.6% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities +0.4% Healthcare +0.2% Materials +0.1% Services -0.2% Technology & Communications -0.2% Consumer Products -0.4% Industrial -0.4% Energy -0.8% Financial -1.2%

