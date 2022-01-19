Markets
AES

Wednesday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Healthcare

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Utilities stocks are the best performing sector, up 0.4%. Within that group, AES Corp (Symbol: AES) and NextEra Energy Inc (Symbol: NEE) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 2.0% and 1.9%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 0.6% on the day, and down 3.60% year-to-date. AES Corp, meanwhile, is down 5.19% year-to-date, and NextEra Energy Inc, is down 11.30% year-to-date. Combined, AES and NEE make up approximately 18.4% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Healthcare sector, up 0.2%. Among large Healthcare stocks, ABIOMED, Inc. (Symbol: ABMD) and Teleflex Incorporated (Symbol: TFX) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.1% and 2.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is up 0.1% in midday trading, and down 6.10% on a year-to-date basis. ABIOMED, Inc., meanwhile, is down 16.07% year-to-date, and Teleflex Incorporated is up 2.01% year-to-date. Combined, ABMD and TFX make up approximately 0.6% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Dividend Channel

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Utilities +0.4%
Healthcare +0.2%
Materials +0.1%
Services -0.2%
Technology & Communications -0.2%
Consumer Products -0.4%
Industrial -0.4%
Energy -0.8%
Financial -1.2%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AES NEE XLU ABMD TFX

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular