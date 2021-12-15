Wednesday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Healthcare

The best performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Utilities sector, higher by 1.1%. Within that group, American Electric Power Co Inc (Symbol: AEP) and WEC Energy Group Inc (Symbol: WEC) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 2.1% and 2.1%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 1.2% on the day, and up 14.62% year-to-date. American Electric Power Co Inc, meanwhile, is up 7.96% year-to-date, and WEC Energy Group Inc is up 8.12% year-to-date. Combined, AEP and WEC make up approximately 7.4% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Healthcare sector, up 0.8%. Among large Healthcare stocks, Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY) and Pfizer Inc (Symbol: PFE) are the most notable, showing a gain of 8.8% and 4.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is up 1.1% in midday trading, and up 21.75% on a year-to-date basis. Eli Lilly, meanwhile, is up 62.70% year-to-date, and Pfizer Inc is up 61.12% year-to-date. Combined, LLY and PFE make up approximately 10.2% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities +1.1% Healthcare +0.8% Financial +0.8% Technology & Communications +0.6% Industrial +0.5% Consumer Products +0.3% Services +0.1% Materials -0.5% Energy -0.8%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.