Wednesday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Healthcare

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Wednesday, shares of Utilities companies are outperforming other sectors, up 1.3%. Within that group, AES Corp (Symbol: AES) and Alliant Energy Corp (Symbol: LNT) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 2.6% and 2.4%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 1.4% on the day, and up 8.70% year-to-date. AES Corp, meanwhile, is up 4.61% year-to-date, and Alliant Energy Corp is up 11.98% year-to-date. Combined, AES and LNT make up approximately 3.3% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Healthcare sector, higher by 0.7%. Among large Healthcare stocks, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: VRTX) and Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (Symbol: BMY) are the most notable, showing a gain of 8.6% and 3.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is up 1.0% in midday trading, and up 16.70% on a year-to-date basis. Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc., meanwhile, is down 14.06% year-to-date, and Bristol Myers Squibb Co., is down 7.35% year-to-date. Combined, VRTX and BMY make up approximately 4.1% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, five sectors are up on the day, while four sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities +1.3% Healthcare +0.7% Consumer Products +0.6% Financial +0.2% Materials +0.2% Energy -0.1% Technology & Communications -0.2% Industrial -0.2% Services -0.5%

