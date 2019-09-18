Wednesday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Financial

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Utilities stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 0.4%. Within the sector, Dominion Energy Inc (Symbol: D) and Exelon Corp (Symbol: EXC) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 1.4% and 1.2%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 0.5% on the day, and up 22.35% year-to-date. Dominion Energy Inc , meanwhile, is up 16.03% year-to-date, and Exelon Corp is up 8.51% year-to-date. Combined, D and EXC make up approximately 12.8% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Financial sector, losing just 0.1%. Among large Financial stocks, Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK) and Cboe Global Markets Inc (Symbol: CBOE) are the most notable, showing a gain of 1.1% and 1.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is up 0.1% in midday trading, and up 20.61% on a year-to-date basis. Blackrock Inc, meanwhile, is up 15.53% year-to-date, and Cboe Global Markets Inc is up 17.33% year-to-date. Combined, BLK and CBOE make up approximately 2.0% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities +0.4% Financial -0.1% Materials -0.3% Healthcare -0.4% Consumer Products -0.5% Services -0.5% Energy -0.5% Technology & Communications -0.6% Industrial -0.7%

