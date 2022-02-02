Wednesday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Financial

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Utilities stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 1.5%. Within that group, Exelon Corp (Symbol: EXC) and NiSource Inc. (Symbol: NI) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 4.2% and 2.8%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 1.5% on the day, and down 3.13% year-to-date. Exelon Corp, meanwhile, is down 25.97% year-to-date, and NiSource Inc. is up 7.35% year-to-date. Combined, EXC and NI make up approximately 5.3% of the underlying holdings of XLU.
The next best performing sector is the Financial sector, higher by 0.9%. Among large Financial stocks, Equity Residential (Symbol: EQR) and Extra Space Storage Inc (Symbol: EXR) are the most notable, showing a gain of 4.6% and 3.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is up 0.6% in midday trading, and up 2.00% on a year-to-date basis. Equity Residential, meanwhile, is up 2.48% year-to-date, and Extra Space Storage Inc, is down 9.44% year-to-date.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Utilities
|+1.5%
|Financial
|+0.9%
|Healthcare
|+0.8%
|Technology & Communications
|+0.6%
|Consumer Products
|+0.5%
|Materials
|+0.5%
|Industrial
|+0.4%
|Energy
|+0.1%
|Services
|-0.3%
