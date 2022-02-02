Markets
Wednesday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Financial

BNK Invest
In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Utilities stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 1.5%. Within that group, Exelon Corp (Symbol: EXC) and NiSource Inc. (Symbol: NI) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 4.2% and 2.8%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 1.5% on the day, and down 3.13% year-to-date. Exelon Corp, meanwhile, is down 25.97% year-to-date, and NiSource Inc. is up 7.35% year-to-date. Combined, EXC and NI make up approximately 5.3% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Financial sector, higher by 0.9%. Among large Financial stocks, Equity Residential (Symbol: EQR) and Extra Space Storage Inc (Symbol: EXR) are the most notable, showing a gain of 4.6% and 3.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is up 0.6% in midday trading, and up 2.00% on a year-to-date basis. Equity Residential, meanwhile, is up 2.48% year-to-date, and Extra Space Storage Inc, is down 9.44% year-to-date.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change
Utilities +1.5%
Financial +0.9%
Healthcare +0.8%
Technology & Communications +0.6%
Consumer Products +0.5%
Materials +0.5%
Industrial +0.4%
Energy +0.1%
Services -0.3%

