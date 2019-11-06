Wednesday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Consumer Products

Markets
The best performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Utilities sector, higher by 0.7%. Within that group, AES Corp. (Symbol: AES) and American Water Works Co, Inc. (Symbol: AWK) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 3.4% and 1.3%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 0.5% on the day, and up 21.60% year-to-date. AES Corp., meanwhile, is up 26.68% year-to-date, and American Water Works Co, Inc. is up 35.60% year-to-date. Combined, AES and AWK make up approximately 3.7% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, up 0.5%. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Coty, Inc. (Symbol: COTY) and Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (Symbol: LW) are the most notable, showing a gain of 14.7% and 3.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is up 0.4% in midday trading, and up 21.33% on a year-to-date basis. Coty, Inc., meanwhile, is up 106.10% year-to-date, and Lamb Weston Holdings Inc is up 8.69% year-to-date. Combined, COTY and LW make up approximately 0.5% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Utilities +0.7%
Consumer Products +0.5%
Healthcare +0.4%
Financial +0.1%
Technology & Communications -0.1%
Services -0.3%
Industrial -0.3%
Materials -0.7%
Energy -2.3%

