Wednesday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Consumer Products

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Utilities stocks are the best performing sector, up 0.7%. Within that group, FirstEnergy Corp (Symbol: FE) and NiSource Inc. (Symbol: NI) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 1.4% and 1.3%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 0.6% on the day, and up 9.10% year-to-date. FirstEnergy Corp, meanwhile, is up 31.98% year-to-date, and NiSource Inc. is up 14.36% year-to-date. Combined, FE and NI make up approximately 3.3% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, up 0.1%. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) and Kimberly-Clark Corp. (Symbol: KMB) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.5% and 1.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is up 0.6% in midday trading, and up 10.23% on a year-to-date basis. Tesla Inc, meanwhile, is up 48.65% year-to-date, and Kimberly-Clark Corp. is up 2.40% year-to-date. KMB makes up approximately 2.4% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities +0.7% Consumer Products +0.1% Healthcare 0.0% Financial -0.2% Services -0.5% Industrial -0.8% Materials -0.8% Technology & Communications -1.4% Energy -3.4%

