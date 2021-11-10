Wednesday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Consumer Products

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Utilities stocks are the best performing sector, up 0.7%. Within that group, FirstEnergy Corp (Symbol: FE) and NiSource Inc. (Symbol: NI) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 1.4% and 1.3%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 0.6% on the day, and up 9.10% year-to-date. FirstEnergy Corp, meanwhile, is up 31.98% year-to-date, and NiSource Inc. is up 14.36% year-to-date. Combined, FE and NI make up approximately 3.3% of the underlying holdings of XLU.
The next best performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, up 0.1%. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) and Kimberly-Clark Corp. (Symbol: KMB) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.5% and 1.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is up 0.6% in midday trading, and up 10.23% on a year-to-date basis. Tesla Inc, meanwhile, is up 48.65% year-to-date, and Kimberly-Clark Corp. is up 2.40% year-to-date. KMB makes up approximately 2.4% of the underlying holdings of IYK.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Utilities
|+0.7%
|Consumer Products
|+0.1%
|Healthcare
|0.0%
|Financial
|-0.2%
|Services
|-0.5%
|Industrial
|-0.8%
|Materials
|-0.8%
|Technology & Communications
|-1.4%
|Energy
|-3.4%
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.