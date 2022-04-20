In trading on Wednesday, trucking shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 4%. Leading the group were shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises, up about 9.9% and shares of Marten Transport up about 8.3% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are paper & forest products shares, up on the day by about 3.1% as a group, led by Resolute Forest Products, trading up by about 7.2% and Louisiana-pacific, trading up by about 6.2% on Wednesday.

VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Leaders: Trucking, Paper & Forest Products

