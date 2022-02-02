In trading on Wednesday, trucking shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 0.3%. Leading the group were shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, up about 4.2% and shares of Marten Transport up about 4.2% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are life & health insurance shares, up on the day by about 0.3% as a group, led by Gwg Holdings, trading higher by about 19% and Aegon, trading up by about 2.1% on Wednesday.

VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Leaders: Trucking, Life & Health Insurance Stocks

