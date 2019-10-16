Wednesday Sector Leaders: Trucking, General Contractors & Builders

In trading on Wednesday, trucking shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.7%. Leading the group were shares of YRC Worldwide, up about 7.1% and shares of Daseke up about 6.6% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are general contractors & builders shares, up on the day by about 1.6% as a group, led by Hovnanian Enterprises, trading up by about 7.6% and Select Interior Concepts, trading higher by about 3.5% on Wednesday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.