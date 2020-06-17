Markets
ARCB

Wednesday Sector Leaders: Trucking, Beverages & Wineries

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Wednesday, trucking shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 0.7%. Leading the group were shares of Arcbest, up about 2.5% and shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services up about 2.4% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are beverages & wineries shares, up on the day by about 0.7% as a group, led by The Alkaline Water Company, trading higher by about 15.7% and National Beverage, trading up by about 6.5% on Wednesday.

ARCB JBHT WTER FIZZ

