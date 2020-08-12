Wednesday Sector Leaders: Trucking, Auto Dealerships

In trading on Wednesday, trucking shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 4%. Leading the group were shares of Daseke, up about 10.9% and shares of USA Truck up about 8.3% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are auto dealerships shares, up on the day by about 3% as a group, led by Onewater Marine, trading up by about 7.6% and CARPARTS.com, trading up by about 7.2% on Wednesday.

