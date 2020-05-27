Markets
HTZ

Wednesday Sector Leaders: Transportation Services, General Contractors & Builders

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Wednesday, transportation services shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 6.1%. Leading the group were shares of Hertz Global Holdings, up about 109.8% and shares of GATX up about 4.4% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are general contractors & builders shares, up on the day by about 3.8% as a group, led by New Home Company, trading up by about 6.7% and KB Home, trading higher by about 6.5% on Wednesday.

Wednesday Sector Leaders: Transportation Services, General Contractors & Builders
VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Leaders: Transportation Services, General Contractors & Builders

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HTZ GATX NWHM KBH

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular