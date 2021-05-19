Wednesday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Utilities

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Technology & Communications stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 0.3%. Within that group, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Symbol: TTWO) and Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 6.0% and 5.6%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is flat on the day on the day, and up 3.25% year-to-date. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc., meanwhile, is down 14.46% year-to-date, and Enphase Energy Inc., is down 26.29% year-to-date. ENPH makes up approximately 0.2% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next best performing sector is the Utilities sector, losing just 0.4%. Among large Utilities stocks, Exelon Corp (Symbol: EXC) and American Water Works Co, Inc. (Symbol: AWK) are the most notable, showing a gain of 0.7% and 0.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is down 0.5% in midday trading, and up 4.51% on a year-to-date basis. Exelon Corp, meanwhile, is up 10.74% year-to-date, and American Water Works Co, Inc., is down 0.48% year-to-date. Combined, EXC and AWK make up approximately 7.9% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications +0.3% Utilities -0.4% Healthcare -0.4% Industrial -0.7% Consumer Products -0.9% Financial -0.9% Services -1.1% Materials -1.1% Energy -1.9%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.