Wednesday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Utilities

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Technology & Communications stocks are the best performing sector, losing just 0.1%. Within that group, Autodesk Inc (Symbol: ADSK) and Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 6.3% and 5.9%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 0.1% on the day, and up 33.99% year-to-date. Autodesk Inc, meanwhile, is up 50.07% year-to-date, and Etsy Inc is up 228.97% year-to-date. ADSK makes up approximately 0.8% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next best performing sector is the Utilities sector, losing just 0.4%. Among large Utilities stocks, NextEra Energy Inc (Symbol: NEE) and Ameren Corp (Symbol: AEE) are the most notable, showing a gain of 1.3% and 1.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is down 0.2% in midday trading, and up 1.40% on a year-to-date basis. NextEra Energy Inc, meanwhile, is up 26.56% year-to-date, and Ameren Corp is up 6.14% year-to-date. Combined, NEE and AEE make up approximately 18.7% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications -0.1% Utilities -0.4% Healthcare -0.5% Consumer Products -0.7% Industrial -0.8% Services -0.9% Financial -1.1% Materials -1.3% Energy -1.5%

