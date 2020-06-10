Wednesday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Utilities

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Technology & Communications stocks are the best performing sector, up 0.4%. Within that group, NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) and Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 3.8% and 3.6%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 1.9% on the day, and up 14.24% year-to-date. NVIDIA Corp, meanwhile, is up 59.70% year-to-date, and Microsoft Corporation is up 25.30% year-to-date. Combined, NVDA and MSFT make up approximately 24.2% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next best performing sector is the Utilities sector, losing just 0.2%. Among large Utilities stocks, Dominion Energy Inc (Symbol: D) and Eversource Energy (Symbol: ES) are the most notable, showing a gain of 1.3% and 1.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is up 0.1% in midday trading, and down 3.94% on a year-to-date basis. Dominion Energy Inc , meanwhile, is up 7.30% year-to-date, and Eversource Energy is up 2.70% year-to-date. Combined, D and ES make up approximately 11.7% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications +0.4% Utilities -0.2% Healthcare -0.3% Consumer Products -0.9% Materials -0.9% Services -1.2% Industrial -1.2% Financial -1.8% Energy -2.8%

