Wednesday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Utilities

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Wednesday, shares of Technology & Communications companies are outperforming other sectors, not showing much of a loss. Within that group, Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL) and NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 3.3% and 2.3%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 0.5% on the day, and up 1.21% year-to-date. Oracle Corp, meanwhile, is down 0.19% year-to-date, and NVIDIA Corp is up 13.93% year-to-date. Combined, ORCL and NVDA make up approximately 4.2% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next best performing sector is the Utilities sector, losing just 0.4%. Among large Utilities stocks, Ameren Corp (Symbol: AEE) and American Water Works Co, Inc. (Symbol: AWK) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.7% and 0.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is down 0.3% in midday trading, and up 4.94% on a year-to-date basis. Ameren Corp, meanwhile, is up 11.78% year-to-date, and American Water Works Co, Inc. is up 9.25% year-to-date. Combined, AEE and AWK make up approximately 4.8% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications 0.0% Utilities -0.4% Financial -0.4% Materials -0.4% Industrial -0.7% Healthcare -0.8% Consumer Products -1.0% Services -1.5% Energy -2.9%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.