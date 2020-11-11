Markets
Wednesday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Services

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Wednesday, shares of Technology & Communications companies are outperforming other sectors, up 2.0%. Within the sector, Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY) and Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 9.1% and 5.4%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 2.6% on the day, and up 33.55% year-to-date. Etsy Inc, meanwhile, is up 194.02% year-to-date, and Qualcomm Inc is up 69.57% year-to-date. QCOM makes up approximately 2.0% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next best performing sector is the Services sector, higher by 0.4%. Among large Services stocks, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG) and DISH Network Corp (Symbol: DISH) are the most notable, showing a gain of 6.0% and 5.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is up 0.8% in midday trading, and up 16.42% on a year-to-date basis. Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc, meanwhile, is up 57.45% year-to-date, and DISH Network Corp, is down 13.93% year-to-date. Combined, CMG and DISH make up approximately 1.2% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Technology & Communications +2.0%
Services +0.4%
Consumer Products +0.1%
Utilities +0.1%
Healthcare -0.3%
Industrial -0.4%
Financial -0.8%
Materials -1.0%
Energy -1.1%

