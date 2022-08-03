Wednesday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Services

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Wednesday, shares of Technology & Communications companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 1.8%. Within that group, NortonLifeLock Inc (Symbol: NLOK) and Microchip Technology Inc (Symbol: MCHP) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 6.7% and 5.6%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 2.6% on the day, and down 15.29% year-to-date. NortonLifeLock Inc, meanwhile, is up 2.75% year-to-date, and Microchip Technology Inc, is down 15.34% year-to-date. Combined, NLOK and MCHP make up approximately 0.6% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next best performing sector is the Services sector, up 1.7%. Among large Services stocks, PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) and Bath & Body Works Inc (Symbol: BBWI) are the most notable, showing a gain of 9.5% and 6.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is up 2.2% in midday trading, and down 19.96% on a year-to-date basis. PayPal Holdings Inc, meanwhile, is down 47.96% year-to-date, and Bath & Body Works Inc, is down 43.22% year-to-date. BBWI makes up approximately 0.2% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications +1.8% Services +1.7% Financial +1.3% Industrial +1.3% Consumer Products +1.0% Healthcare +0.8% Materials +0.4% Utilities +0.3% Energy -1.6%

