Wednesday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Services

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Wednesday, shares of Technology & Communications companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 1.8%. Within that group, Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) and SolarEdge Technologies Inc (Symbol: SEDG) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 15.6% and 8.2%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 2.6% on the day, and down 20.51% year-to-date. Enphase Energy Inc., meanwhile, is up 36.51% year-to-date, and SolarEdge Technologies Inc is up 14.38% year-to-date. Combined, ENPH and SEDG make up approximately 0.6% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next best performing sector is the Services sector, higher by 1.4%. Among large Services stocks, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG) and PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) are the most notable, showing a gain of 12.4% and 10.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is up 1.7% in midday trading, and down 26.25% on a year-to-date basis. Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc, meanwhile, is down 15.34% year-to-date, and PayPal Holdings Inc, is down 54.89% year-to-date. CMG makes up approximately 0.9% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Technology & Communications +1.8%
Services +1.4%
Energy +1.2%
Industrial +0.8%
Materials +0.4%
Financial +0.1%
Healthcare 0.0%
Consumer Products -0.3%
Utilities -0.5%

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

