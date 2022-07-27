Wednesday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Services

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Wednesday, shares of Technology & Communications companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 1.8%. Within that group, Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) and SolarEdge Technologies Inc (Symbol: SEDG) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 15.6% and 8.2%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 2.6% on the day, and down 20.51% year-to-date. Enphase Energy Inc., meanwhile, is up 36.51% year-to-date, and SolarEdge Technologies Inc is up 14.38% year-to-date. Combined, ENPH and SEDG make up approximately 0.6% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next best performing sector is the Services sector, higher by 1.4%. Among large Services stocks, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG) and PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) are the most notable, showing a gain of 12.4% and 10.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is up 1.7% in midday trading, and down 26.25% on a year-to-date basis. Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc, meanwhile, is down 15.34% year-to-date, and PayPal Holdings Inc, is down 54.89% year-to-date. CMG makes up approximately 0.9% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications +1.8% Services +1.4% Energy +1.2% Industrial +0.8% Materials +0.4% Financial +0.1% Healthcare 0.0% Consumer Products -0.3% Utilities -0.5%

