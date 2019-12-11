Wednesday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Materials

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Wednesday, shares of Technology & Communications companies are outperforming other sectors, up 0.7%. Within that group, Skyworks Solutions Inc (Symbol: SWKS) and Qorvo Inc (Symbol: QRVO) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 4.4% and 3.9%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 0.5% on the day, and up 42.88% year-to-date. Skyworks Solutions Inc, meanwhile, is up 65.09% year-to-date, and Qorvo Inc is up 87.98% year-to-date. Combined, SWKS and QRVO make up approximately 0.4% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next best performing sector is the Materials sector, up 0.6%. Among large Materials stocks, Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) and Mohawk Industries, Inc. (Symbol: MHK) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.7% and 2.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is up 0.6% in midday trading, and up 20.43% on a year-to-date basis. Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold, meanwhile, is up 25.41% year-to-date, and Mohawk Industries, Inc. is up 16.66% year-to-date. FCX makes up approximately 2.2% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications +0.7% Materials +0.6% Industrial +0.5% Services +0.3% Energy +0.3% Consumer Products +0.2% Healthcare 0.0% Utilities -0.2% Financial -0.3%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.