Wednesday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Healthcare

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Wednesday, shares of Technology & Communications companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 0.9%. Within that group, FLIR Systems, Inc. (Symbol: FLIR) and KLA Corp (Symbol: KLAC) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 9.2% and 6.7%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 1.3% on the day, and up 1.30% year-to-date. FLIR Systems, Inc., meanwhile, is down 12.83% year-to-date, and KLA Corp, is down 6.31% year-to-date. Combined, FLIR and KLAC make up approximately 0.5% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next best performing sector is the Healthcare sector, not showing much of a loss. Among large Healthcare stocks, DaVita Inc (Symbol: DVA) and PerkinElmer, Inc. (Symbol: PKI) are the most notable, showing a gain of 6.1% and 4.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is down 0.2% in midday trading, and down 1.75% on a year-to-date basis. DaVita Inc, meanwhile, is up 11.56% year-to-date, and PerkinElmer, Inc., is down 2.95% year-to-date. Combined, DVA and PKI make up approximately 0.5% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications +0.9% Healthcare 0.0% Services -0.2% Industrial -0.7% Consumer Products -0.9% Materials -1.6% Energy -1.8% Financial -2.2% Utilities -2.3%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.