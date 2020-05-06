Markets
FLIR

Wednesday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Healthcare

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Wednesday, shares of Technology & Communications companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 0.9%. Within that group, FLIR Systems, Inc. (Symbol: FLIR) and KLA Corp (Symbol: KLAC) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 9.2% and 6.7%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 1.3% on the day, and up 1.30% year-to-date. FLIR Systems, Inc., meanwhile, is down 12.83% year-to-date, and KLA Corp, is down 6.31% year-to-date. Combined, FLIR and KLAC make up approximately 0.5% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next best performing sector is the Healthcare sector, not showing much of a loss. Among large Healthcare stocks, DaVita Inc (Symbol: DVA) and PerkinElmer, Inc. (Symbol: PKI) are the most notable, showing a gain of 6.1% and 4.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is down 0.2% in midday trading, and down 1.75% on a year-to-date basis. DaVita Inc, meanwhile, is up 11.56% year-to-date, and PerkinElmer, Inc., is down 2.95% year-to-date. Combined, DVA and PKI make up approximately 0.5% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Energy Stock Channel

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Technology & Communications +0.9%
Healthcare 0.0%
Services -0.2%
Industrial -0.7%
Consumer Products -0.9%
Materials -1.6%
Energy -1.8%
Financial -2.2%
Utilities -2.3%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FLIR KLAC XLK DVA PKI

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular