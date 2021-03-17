Markets
Wednesday Sector Leaders: Specialty Retail, Shipping Stocks

In trading on Wednesday, specialty retail shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 5.2%. Leading the group were shares of Takung Art, up about 164.6% and shares of Build-a-bear Workshop up about 15.2% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are shipping shares, up on the day by about 2.8% as a group, led by Navios Maritime Holdings, trading up by about 28.8% and Euroseas, trading higher by about 14.1% on Wednesday.

