In trading on Wednesday, specialty retail shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3.1%. Leading the group were shares of ContextLogic, up about 7.5% and shares of Stitch Fix up about 5.9% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are information technology services shares, up on the day by about 3% as a group, led by Charge Enterprises, trading higher by about 18.8% and Dada Nexus, trading up by about 9.4% on Wednesday.

VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Leaders: Specialty Retail, Information Technology Services

