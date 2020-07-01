Markets
Wednesday Sector Leaders: Specialty Retail, Agriculture & Farm Products

In trading on Wednesday, specialty retail shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 45.4%. Leading the group were shares of Office Depot (ODP), up about 840.4% and shares of Signet Jewelers (SIG) up about 8.5% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are agriculture & farm products shares, up on the day by about 4% as a group, led by CVR Partners (UAN), trading up by about 9.4% and Village Farms International (VFF), trading higher by about 8.6% on Wednesday.

