Wednesday Sector Leaders: Shipping, Packaging & Containers

In trading on Wednesday, shipping shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.8%. Leading the group were shares of Navios Maritime Holdings (NM), up about 11.8% and shares of Golden Ocean Group (GOGL) up about 6.6% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are packaging & containers shares, up on the day by about 1.3% as a group, led by Owens-Illinois (OI), trading higher by about 2.1% and International Paper Company (IP), trading higher by about 1.8% on Wednesday.

