Wednesday Sector Leaders: Shipping, Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Stocks

In trading on Wednesday, shipping shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 4.3%. Leading the group were shares of Scorpio Bulkers (SALT), up about 14.7% and shares of Navios Maritime Holdings (NM) up about 10.8% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are oil & gas exploration & production shares, up on the day by about 2.6% as a group, led by Pacific Drilling (PACD), trading up by about 11.9% and Qep Resources (QEP), trading up by about 10.2% on Wednesday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.